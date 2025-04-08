Palm Desert boys golf wins Champions Invitational for second straight year
Palm Desert boys golf proved they can play, winning the Champions Invitational for the second straight year.
The 54-hole tournament featured some of the best teams in California, played at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort in Palm Springs.
PDHS junior star Luke Ringkamp led the Aztecs, shooting 18-under par for the tournament. He took the individual title for the second straight year.
