Palm Desert boys golf wins Champions Invitational for second straight year

Palm Desert boys golf proved they can play, winning the Champions Invitational for the second straight year.

The 54-hole tournament featured some of the best teams in California, played at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort in Palm Springs.

PDHS junior star Luke Ringkamp led the Aztecs, shooting 18-under par for the tournament. He took the individual title for the second straight year.

