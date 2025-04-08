Skip to Content
Palm Desert boys golf wins Champions Invitational for second straight year

PDHS
By
Published 5:45 PM

Palm Desert boys golf proved they can play, winning the Champions Invitational for the second straight year.

The 54-hole tournament featured some of the best teams in California, played at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort in Palm Springs.

PDHS junior star Luke Ringkamp led the Aztecs, shooting 18-under par for the tournament. He took the individual title for the second straight year.

Click HERE for more information and results on the tournament.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Jump to comments ↓

Blake Arthur

