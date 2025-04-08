Student Athlete of the Week – Kieffer Brown

Xavier Prep boys tennis player Kieffer Brown is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Kiefer Brown has been one of the many great tennis players to come out of Xavier Prep, and what makes him truly special is the work ethic he puts both on and off the court.

"His dedication to practice every day," head coach Eli Vasquez said. "There's no excuses; whether he's hurt, feeling a little sick under the weather or whatever it is, he shows up with 100%."

A powerful serve and an aggressive approach is what defines Kieffer Brown's play. However, his dedication and focus set him apart from the rest.

"I train at school and then after school every day," Brown said. "Just staying in shape and then mentally staying focused the whole time, not giving up on the match really helps."

Brown is a player who has earned the respect of others, but Brown wouldn't be the person he is today without his team.

"This team has provided me with a lot of happiness, and I just love this team," Brown said. "My coaches are phenomenal, and I just love being a part of this team."

Being the captain and competing in the DEL finals, there's not much that Brown hasn't done, but he continues to strive for more because of his dream.

"I plan on pursuing my career in college and it's just staying focused and keep training," Brown said. "Training is, you know, really helped me and just staying motivated to play. Tennis is my passion. I love playing, so why would I stop by high school?"

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.