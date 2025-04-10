Masters tournament generating excitement among local golf courses

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) It's Masters week, and plenty of local golf courses have been impacted by the prestigious golf event held at Augusta National.

Here in the valley, a few of the local golf courses have been positively impacted by the 89th Masters.



At PGA West, the prestigious golf course took one of the most iconic traditions at Augusta National and brought it here to the valley. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PGAWESTGOLF pic.twitter.com/fDjGuFshZT — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) April 10, 2025

Not only did PGA West recreate the par-three contest, but PGA West executive director Ben Dobbs noticed that more people were out on the golf course, wearing green, and even groups handing out green jackets for their respective winner of the playing.

A very common theme is replicating the food. PGA West, the Classic Club in Palm Desert, and Desert Willow replicated some of the most iconic dishes that are served at Augusta National.

At the Classic Club, head golf professional Luis Sanchez mentioned that some items in the pro shop are on discount due to the prestigious tournament.

Round two of the 89th Masters Tournament will start at 4:10 AM our time.