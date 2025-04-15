Student Athlete of the Week – Ava Campbell

Xavier Saints beach volleyball player Ava Campbell is this week's student athlete of the week.

The last name Campbell here at Xavier Prep is well known. There's Mark Campbell, who is the president of the school and the father of Ava Campbell, who is a beach volleyball star. Ava wouldn't be the person she is today without her dad.

"I want to do my best for him just so not only so he can have like a good reputation here on campus and outside of campus, but also just to make him proud because he's one of my, like, biggest idols in life," Campbell said.

Campbell, who plays both indoor and outdoor, is always smiling when playing the game she loves.

"This is my first varsity sport I ever got at Xavier, so it means a lot to me," Campbell said. I started it before Xavier. I started in eighth grade with all of these core girls, and I just love this sport so much."

Being one of the four seniors to be on the team for the past four years, Campbell showed her coaches that she is not only a great athlete but an even better person.

"She's one of those players that constantly comes in with good energy," associate head coach Baylie Dashner said. "She's very coachable. She's always lifting those around her, and so I feel like she's kind of just brought that energy, and everyone else kind of matches that. That's kind of the culture here at Xavier, and I feel like she does a really good job of exemplifying that expectation that we have for our athletes."

