Firebirds goaltender Nikke Kokko named to AHL’s All-Rookie Team

Coachella Valley Firebirds
today at 1:06 PM
Published 12:56 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Firebirds goaltender Nikke Kokko has been named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team.

Kokko is the third Firebird in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Team. Both forward Tye Kartye and defenseman Ryker Evans received the honor in CV's inaugural season.

In his 32 appearances, Kokko has a 20-9-2 record with a 91.4 save percentage, while having a 2.23 goals against average. Kokko had a hot start when first arriving in the Coachella Valley, winning his first six decisions of the season.

The 21-year-old rookie has been incredible recently, allowing two goals or fewer in nine consecutive starts.

The Finnish native ranks ninth in save percentage and sixth in goals against average.

The 2022 NHL second-round draft pick has already made his debut with the Seattle Kraken in late February against the St. Louis Blues.

Kenji Ito

