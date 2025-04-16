Firebirds goaltender Nikke Kokko named to AHL’s All-Rookie Team

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Firebirds goaltender Nikke Kokko has been named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team.

A strong first impression. Introducing the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team🗣️



G: Nikke Kokko

D: Luca Cagnoni

D: Tristan Luneau

F: Justin Hryckowian

F: Ville Koivunen

F: Bradly Nadeau



📝: https://t.co/OMVfhDDYNj | #AHLAwards🏆️ pic.twitter.com/VX2V8AJha8 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 16, 2025

Kokko is the third Firebird in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Team. Both forward Tye Kartye and defenseman Ryker Evans received the honor in CV's inaugural season.

In his 32 appearances, Kokko has a 20-9-2 record with a 91.4 save percentage, while having a 2.23 goals against average. Kokko had a hot start when first arriving in the Coachella Valley, winning his first six decisions of the season.

The 21-year-old rookie has been incredible recently, allowing two goals or fewer in nine consecutive starts.

The Finnish native ranks ninth in save percentage and sixth in goals against average.

The 2022 NHL second-round draft pick has already made his debut with the Seattle Kraken in late February against the St. Louis Blues.

Hot Kokko! Yesterday, Nikke Kokko appeared in his first career @NHL game in St. Louis.



At 20 years and 347 days old, he became the youngest goalie to have his NHL debut this season. pic.twitter.com/EhFHnNh1Th — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) February 26, 2025

