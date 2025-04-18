Firebirds fall to Canucks 4-1 in final home game of the regular season

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-1 in their final home game of the regular season.

The Canucks held the Firebirds scoreless in the opening period, and scored one goal of their own by Max Sasson.

The Firebirds responded in the second with a goal from Jacob Melanson, which was the lone goal of the frame.

TIED GAME 1-1!! pic.twitter.com/8v8GrsQ2Fd — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 19, 2025

In the third, the Canucks fired on all cylinders scoring three unanswered goals by Linus Karlsson, Danila Klimovich, and Sasson.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 22 saves.

Firebirds drop to 37-25-4-5. The Firebirds will be back on the ice tomorrow and play the San Diego Gulls for their final game of the regular season. Puck drop is at 6 PM.

