Firebirds fall to Gulls 5-4 in overtime in regular season finale

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Diego Gulls 5-4 in overtime in their final game of the regular season.

The Firebirds started on the right foot, scoring the opening goal from Andrei Loshko.

we lead 1-0🔥 pic.twitter.com/zVJhBCLPRY — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 20, 2025

The Gulls answered with two unanswered goals from Sam Colangelo and Tristan Luneau to make the game 2-1.

Less than a minute later, the Firebirds answered with another goal from Loshko to make the game even at two all.

TIED GAME 2-2 pic.twitter.com/xyytc6Ta8G — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 20, 2025

The Gulls went into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead by Nico Myatovic.

The trading scores back-and-forth trend continued in the final frame of play.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard opened the scoring in the third to tie the game at three.

TIED AT 3 pic.twitter.com/pfggQJsvA1 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 20, 2025

Luneau scored his second goal of the night to give the Gulls their lead again, but Logan Morrison scored his 14th goal of the season to send the game into overtime.

LET'S GO MO pic.twitter.com/nMu496KCUf — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 20, 2025

Not even a minute into the extra period, Colangelo lit the lamp and scored the game-winning goal.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 24 saves.

Firebirds finish with a 37-25-5-5 record, which comes to 84 points.

The Firebirds will return home and play their first playoff game on Tuesday, April 22nd at 7 PM. CV will either play the San Jose Barracuda or the Calgary Wranglers in the first round.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.