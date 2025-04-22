Student Athlete of the Week – Madison Whitley

Palm Desert 4x100 meter, 100 meter, and 200 meter track star Madison Whitley is this week's student athlete of the week.

There's no question that Madison Whitley is a great student-athlete. She's a multi-event champion, has a 4.1 GPA, and a personality that lights up the room.

"She's everything you want a student athlete to be, on and off the field," girls' track and field head coach Baron Holmes II said. "She's in the classroom, achieving high grades, getting all her schoolwork in so she can come out here, work hard and compete, and in the process, claim herself as one of the best in the valley."

In her four years with the Aztecs, Whitley has always shined on the podium, and what makes her go the extra step is her dedication to achieving it all.

"Life is so short that, like, trying new things and trying everything I possibly can, it's just really exciting for me," Whitley said. "I'm always looking for like a new challenge or adventure just to keep myself entertained, almost."

In her junior year, Whitley found the most success, placing first in three different races, but no matter where she stands on the podium, she'll always be proud of everything she's accomplished at Palm Desert.

"It makes me feel like the hard workers for a reason," Whitley said. "Like I've used all my practices wisely, and I made it to the end, and I can always be proud of that, regardless of my timing. Just making it to the end."

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.