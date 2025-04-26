Firebirds defeat Wranglers 2-0 in Game 2 to advance to Pacific Division Semifinals

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif (KESQ) The Firebirds are moving on! The Firebirds defeated the Wranglers 2-0 in Game 2 to sweep them in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Scoreless in the opening period, the triple overtime hero from Game 1, Mitchell Stephens, found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

BIRDS STRIKE FIRST!!! pic.twitter.com/BF1AEFXKgD — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 27, 2025

In the final seconds of the third period, John Hayden scores an empty-netter to send the Firebirds to the next round.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 23 saves.

The Firebirds will play the Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division Semifinals. The first game of the best-of-five series will be at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, May 1st. Puck drop is at 7 PM.

