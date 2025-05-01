Firebirds fall to Canucks 3-1 in Game 1 of Pacific Division Semifinals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs by the final score of 3-1.

Ryan Winterton scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley before Abbotsford netted three unanswered tallies to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Nikke Kokko made 25 saves 28 shots as he suffers his first loss of the postseason.

The Firebirds look to even up the series this Saturday, May 3rd as they host the Canucks for Game Two. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT at Acrisure Arena.