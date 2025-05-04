Team White wins both games of first ever Coachella Valley All-Star Classic

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports across the valley.

Palm Desert head coach Justin Sobczyk led Team Hoopers to a 77-69 victory over Team Ballers, which was led by Indio head coach Johnny Flores.

The boys' game followed, which started at 4:30 PM.

Mia Aceituno from Desert Christian Academy won the MVP of the girls' game.

Palm Desert head coach Adam Emmer led Team Swish to a 42-34 victory over Team Buckets, which was led by Shadow Hills head coach Timothy Britton.

Game one featured the girls, which started at 3 PM.

