Team White wins both games of first ever Coachella Valley All-Star Classic
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) Indio High School held the first-ever Coachella Valley All-Star Classic, a senior-only boys and girls basketball all-star game.
Game one featured the girls, which started at 3 PM.
Palm Desert head coach Adam Emmer led Team Swish to a 42-34 victory over Team Buckets, which was led by Shadow Hills head coach Timothy Britton.
Mia Aceituno from Desert Christian Academy won the MVP of the girls' game.
The boys' game followed, which started at 4:30 PM.
Palm Desert head coach Justin Sobczyk led Team Hoopers to a 77-69 victory over Team Ballers, which was led by Indio head coach Johnny Flores.
Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports across the valley.