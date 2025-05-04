Skip to Content
Team White wins both games of first ever Coachella Valley All-Star Classic

Published 11:49 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) Indio High School held the first-ever Coachella Valley All-Star Classic, a senior-only boys and girls basketball all-star game.

Game one featured the girls, which started at 3 PM.

Palm Desert head coach Adam Emmer led Team Swish to a 42-34 victory over Team Buckets, which was led by Shadow Hills head coach Timothy Britton.

Mia Aceituno from Desert Christian Academy won the MVP of the girls' game.

The boys' game followed, which started at 4:30 PM.

Palm Desert head coach Justin Sobczyk led Team Hoopers to a 77-69 victory over Team Ballers, which was led by Indio head coach Johnny Flores.

Kenji Ito

