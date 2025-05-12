Skip to Content
CIF-SS baseball and softball brackets released

May 12, 2025
The 2025 CIF-SS baseball and softball brackets were released on Monday.

We have 15 local teams playing this week in the first round.

THURSDAY, May 15

BASEBALL

  • D7: Indio at Silverado
  • D7: Coachella Valley at Channel Islands
  • D9: Beacon Hill at Twentynine Palms
  • D9: Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy

SOFTBALL

  • D2: Shadow Hills at Whittier Christian
  • D3: Mission Viejo at La Quinta
  • D4: Chino at Indio
  • D7: Hamilton at Rancho Mirage
  • D7: Bellflower at Yucca Valley
  • D8: Santa Christian Charter at Cathedral City
  • D8: Desert Christian Academy at Calvary Baptist

FRIDAY, May 16

  • D2: West Ranch at Palm Desert
  • D4: La Quinta at Thousand Oaks
  • D6: Arroyo Valley at Shadow Hills
  • D6: Rancho Verde at Rancho Mirage

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director

