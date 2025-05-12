CIF-SS baseball and softball brackets released
The 2025 CIF-SS baseball and softball brackets were released on Monday.
We have 15 local teams playing this week in the first round.
THURSDAY, May 15
BASEBALL
- D7: Indio at Silverado
- D7: Coachella Valley at Channel Islands
- D9: Beacon Hill at Twentynine Palms
- D9: Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy
SOFTBALL
- D2: Shadow Hills at Whittier Christian
- D3: Mission Viejo at La Quinta
- D4: Chino at Indio
- D7: Hamilton at Rancho Mirage
- D7: Bellflower at Yucca Valley
- D8: Santa Christian Charter at Cathedral City
- D8: Desert Christian Academy at Calvary Baptist
FRIDAY, May 16
- D2: West Ranch at Palm Desert
- D4: La Quinta at Thousand Oaks
- D6: Arroyo Valley at Shadow Hills
- D6: Rancho Verde at Rancho Mirage
