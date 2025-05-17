Skip to Content
CIF-SS softball second round scores

Published 11:01 PM

The CIF-SS playoffs continued Saturday with second round softball.

  • D4: Indio 4, Northview 2
  • D7: Lakeside 9, Yucca Valley 6
  • D7: Rancho Mirage 23, Hesperia Christian 10
  • D8: Cathedral City 15, Bethel Christian 6

Here is a schedule of the next set of games, which will be on Tuesday for baseball.

  • D6: Shadow Hills at St. Monica Prep
  • D6: Rancho Mirage at Crossroads (Santa Monica)
  • D9: Twentynine Palms at Cobalt (Victorville)

