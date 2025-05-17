CIF-SS softball second round scores
The CIF-SS playoffs continued Saturday with second round softball.
- D4: Indio 4, Northview 2
- D7: Lakeside 9, Yucca Valley 6
- D7: Rancho Mirage 23, Hesperia Christian 10
- D8: Cathedral City 15, Bethel Christian 6
Here is a schedule of the next set of games, which will be on Tuesday for baseball.
- D6: Shadow Hills at St. Monica Prep
- D6: Rancho Mirage at Crossroads (Santa Monica)
- D9: Twentynine Palms at Cobalt (Victorville)
