Rancho Mirage softball falls to Orcutt Academy in State Regional title game

today at 7:54 PM
Published 5:07 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) The Rancho Mirage softball team lost 6-1 to Orcutt Academy in the Division 5 State Regional title game on Saturday at Rancho Mirage High School.

Despite coming up short, the Lady Rattlers have a lot to be proud of. In this season, Rancho Mirage won a CIF-SS title for the first time in program history, brought home the first CIF-SS title in softball to the Coachella Valley, and made an appearance in the final stage of state, which has never been done before in program history.

Here is a look at the Lady Rattlers' state playoff run.

  • Defeated Lincoln 9-8 (Round 1)
  • Defeated Culver City 9-5 (Semi-final)
  • Lost to Orcutt Academy 6-1 (Final)

The Lady Rattlers finished with a 21-11 record on the season.

Congrats to Rancho Mirage on such a historic season.

Kenji Ito

