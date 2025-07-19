Skip to Content
Palm Springs Power take game one 3-1 vs Inland Valley Pirates in CPCL Championship

Published 10:14 PM

GLENDORA, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Springs Power defeated the Inland Valley Pirates 3-1 in the first game of the CPCL Championship on Saturday at Citrus College.

Center fielder Myles Walton and catcher Matt Chavez delivered the hits, scoring the Power's three runs of the game.

Right fielder Greyson Gegg earned the player of the game honor going three-for-three, all singles.

Power takes the 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three game series. Game two will be at Palm Springs Stadium on Sunday, July 20th. First pitch is at 4 PM.

Game three is only if needed and will start at 7 PM.

Be sure to stay with us for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.

