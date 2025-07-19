Palm Springs Power take game one 3-1 vs Inland Valley Pirates in CPCL Championship

GLENDORA, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Springs Power defeated the Inland Valley Pirates 3-1 in the first game of the CPCL Championship on Saturday at Citrus College.

The Palm Springs Power are only one win away from winning their third consecutive CPCL Championship title.



Power take Game One 3-1 vs the Inland Valley Pirates.



Game Two will be at Palm Springs Stadium with first pitch at 4 PM. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @PSPowerBaseball — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) July 20, 2025

Center fielder Myles Walton and catcher Matt Chavez delivered the hits, scoring the Power's three runs of the game.

Right fielder Greyson Gegg earned the player of the game honor going three-for-three, all singles.

Power takes the 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three game series. Game two will be at Palm Springs Stadium on Sunday, July 20th. First pitch is at 4 PM.

Game three is only if needed and will start at 7 PM.

Be sure to stay with us for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.