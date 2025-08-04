Firebirds release theme and promo night schedule for 2025-2026 season
PALM DESERT, CA (KESQ) –The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced their theme and promotional events for the 2025-26 season.
See the full schedule of events below.
Friday, October 10 vs. San Diego – Home Opener
Saturday, November 1 vs. Colorado – Dia de los Muertos
Tuesday, November 11 vs. Bakersfield – Military Appreciation Night
Saturday, December 19 vs. Bakersfield – Teddy Bear Toss Night
Wednesday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield – New Year’s Eve
Saturday, January 10 vs. Henderson – Pride Night
Sunday, January 18 vs. Abbotsford – Kid’s Night
Wednesday, January 21 vs. San Jose – Golf Night (New)
Friday, February 13 vs. Tucson – Kraken Night
Sunday, February 15 vs. Tucson – Winter Games Night (NEW)
Saturday, February 28 vs. Bakersfield – Cancer Awareness Night
Friday, March 13 vs. Ontario – Fuego’s Birthday
Saturday, March 28 vs. San Jose – First Responders Night
Wednesday, April 8 vs. Henderson – Country Night (NEW)
Sunday, April 19 vs. Abbotsford – Fan Appreciation Night
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.