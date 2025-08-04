Skip to Content
Firebirds release theme and promo night schedule for 2025-2026 season

KESQ
Published 8:39 PM

PALM DESERT, CA (KESQ) –The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced their theme and promotional events for the 2025-26 season.

See the full schedule of events below.

Friday, October 10 vs. San Diego – Home Opener

Saturday, November 1 vs. Colorado – Dia de los Muertos

Tuesday, November 11 vs. Bakersfield – Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, December 19 vs. Bakersfield – Teddy Bear Toss Night

Wednesday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield – New Year’s Eve

Saturday, January 10 vs. Henderson – Pride Night

Sunday, January 18 vs. Abbotsford – Kid’s Night

Wednesday, January 21 vs. San Jose – Golf Night (New)

Friday, February 13 vs. Tucson – Kraken Night

Sunday, February 15 vs. Tucson – Winter Games Night (NEW)

Saturday, February 28 vs. Bakersfield – Cancer Awareness Night

Friday, March 13 vs. Ontario – Fuego’s Birthday

Saturday, March 28 vs. San Jose – First Responders Night

Wednesday, April 8 vs. Henderson – Country Night (NEW)

Sunday, April 19 vs. Abbotsford – Fan Appreciation Night

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

