FC Dallas Coachella formally announces new academy program

PALM DESERT (Calif.) -- Major League Soccer's FC Dallas has agreed to team up with FC Coachella, who will operate as one of their training academy programs.

The two sides held a formal press conference on Friday at La Fe restaurant in Palm Desert.

"We are committed to nurturing talent in the Coachella Valley," said Hugo Polanco, Head Coach of FC Dallas Coachella. "This program is designed to empower our youth and provide them with the resources they need to excel both on and off the field."

This new partnership will give local soccer players an opportunity to showcase their skills and be seen by a professional team. This innovative academy program aims to foster not only athletic skills but also teamwork, discipline, and leadership qualities among young athletes.

For FC Dallas, they'll have access to the talent pool in the area, able to emphasize training and development for young players.