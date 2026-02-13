Firebirds rout Roadrunners 6-1 in first game since AHL All-Star break

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Kraken Night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 6-1.

A four-goal third period led the Firebirds to a lopsided win.

Goaltender Victor Ostman made 27 saves on 28 shots in his 11th win of the season.

With the win, the Firebirds’ record improves to 26-15-5-0.

THREE STARS:

3.) Victor Ostman (CV) – Ostman stopped 27 of 28 Roadrunner shots in his 11th win of the season.

2.) Logan Morrison (CV) – Morrison netted a goal and an assist in the victory, putting him at eight points over his last three games (3 goals, 5 assists).

1.) Andrei Loshko (CV) – Loshko scored the game’s first goal and racked up two assists for his first-career three-point game.

The Firebirds rematch with the Roadrunners this Sunday, Feb. 15.

