Coachella Valley ends three-game win streak in 3-2 loss against Tucson

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds came into their second home game against the Tucson Roadrunners on a three-game win streak. The Firebirds were 4-1 in their last five games, hoping to extend the winning streak with playoffs looming.

The Firebirds took over the Roadrunners 6-1 on Friday, but Sunday proved to be a challenge as Tucson battled to even the score.

Tucson had three goals on the night and put the first points on the board in the first period with a goal from Jalen Luypen at 11:19. Their last two came in the second period from Cameron Hebig and Kevin Rooney nearly five minutes apart.

The Firebirds struggled all night to get any shots past the Roadrunners goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber, with 41 total shots on goal - nearly doubling the Roadrunners shots at 25.

Coachella Valley's first goal came nearly a minute after Tucson in the first period at 12:21 by Jani Nyman, his 13 goal of the season. The Firebirds worked to catch up in the third period, with their highest shots on goal count of 17, but only one landed with David Goyette at 5:51.

The Firebirds will now head on the road for three games. Their first stop is Bakersfield, California, to play the Bakersfield Condors at Dignity Health Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. PST.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.