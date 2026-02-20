Late goals lift Firebirds in shutout of first-place Colorado Eagles

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Blue Arena by the final score of 2-0.

Carson Rehkopf scored with 2:30 left in the third period and Victor Ostman stopped all 17 Colorado shots to help put the Firebirds back in the win column.

Jani Nyman sealed the victory with an empty net goal with 12 seconds left in the third period.

With the win, the Firebirds’ record improves to 27-17-5-0.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.