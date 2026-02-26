Firebirds fall 6-2 at home to Henderson Silver Knights

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell 6-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena.

This was the second straight game the Firebirds allowed six goals, as they've now lost four of their last five games.

Coachella Valley was outshot 36-22 in the defeat, dropping to 27-19-5-0 on the season.

The Firebirds remain 5th in the Pacific Division standings with 51 points on the year.

In their first home game since Team USA men's and women's hockey won gold, News Channel 3 caught up with Firebirds players and fans regarding the success of the Stars and Stripes on the international stage.

The next game for the Firebirds is Saturday, Feb. 28 against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is at 6pm at Acrisure Arena.

