Firebirds fall 6-2 at home to Henderson Silver Knights
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell 6-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena.
This was the second straight game the Firebirds allowed six goals, as they've now lost four of their last five games.
Coachella Valley was outshot 36-22 in the defeat, dropping to 27-19-5-0 on the season.
The Firebirds remain 5th in the Pacific Division standings with 51 points on the year.
In their first home game since Team USA men's and women's hockey won gold, News Channel 3 caught up with Firebirds players and fans regarding the success of the Stars and Stripes on the international stage.
American hockey is still on a high! Firebirds players and fans share their thoughts/emotions following double gold at the 2026 Winter @Olympics. 🥇🥇🇺🇸🏒@KESQ @usahockey @Tarp1969 @kendallkesq @america @TheAHL @Firebirds @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/ypz5ipfeUf— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 27, 2026
The next game for the Firebirds is Saturday, Feb. 28 against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is at 6pm at Acrisure Arena.
