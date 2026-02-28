Coachella Valley defeats Bakersfield 3-2 in shootout

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds took over the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 in shootout for their 28th win of the season.

The Firebirds are 4-0 in the shootout this year and attribute their win against the Condors to goalkeeper Nikke Kokko who stopped the Condors on both attempts while J.R. Avon and Eduard Sale each netted goals in the shootout.

https://twitter.com/Firebirds/status/2027970069775716677?s=20

It was the Firebirds eighth and final regular season game against Bakersfield. The Condors has proven to be difficult to beat and in the last couple of weeks the two teams have hovered around each other in the Pacific Division standings.

Tyson Jugnauth was the first to net a goal for the Firebirds at 0:21 and Jani Nyman followed shortly for 2-0 at 6:10. Bakersfield came back in the second period with a powerplay goal by James Hamblin at 14:27. They Condors then tied the game in the third period with Issac Howard at 4:18.

The third period was scoreless as the Firebirds were outshot 15-2 and did not register a shot on goal until 17:23 into the period. After forcing overtime, neither team was able to take the win.

A shootout was needed to determine who took home the second point, where Avon and Sale sealed the deal for the Firebirds.

Coachella Valley will now head on the road for one game agains the Henderson Silver Knights. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PST. Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.