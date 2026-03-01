BNP Paribas Open: Qualifying rounds start, officials share changes fans will notice this year

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – The BNP Paribas Open is back at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. It's one of the most highly anticipated tournaments each year, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to the Coachella Valley.

You can find the full schedule for the BNP Paribas Open from March 1-15 HERE.

For organizers, it's the time of year they've spent countless hours preparing for.

“It's amazing to be back," Tommy Haas, the tournament director, said. "The entire team and staff, have obviously done already a tremendous job.”

The BNP is the largest two-week combined ATP and WTA tennis tournament outside of the four Grand Slams. Giving fans in "Tennis Paradise" the chance to see top players in the world up close in the stadiums and practice courts.

“For the fans that are coming again, I think they should really cherish the moment of seeing Novak Djokovic, who is 38," Haas said. "Now, who knows if he's going to be back next year...You got, defending champion here, with [Mirra] Andreeva, who's super young. Can she sort of do a nice title run again here?”

Haas said each year, the BNP Paribas Open works to evolve with the players and the sport, and this year, it's no different. With changes ensuring consistency across the board for athletes.

“For the players, they're playing with different balls this year, with Dunlop balls, which is great," Haas said. "So we kind of keep the consistency there for the top players of the world, both with the men and women, playing with the same ball in Australia here and then in Miami.”

But that's not the only change happening at the BNP this year, as the fans may notice a difference in the sponsored clothing around the tennis garden grounds.

“Lululemon is now the official, clothing sponsor here," Haas said. "So all the, volunteers and all the ball kids will be wearing Lululemon. Which is a big deal.”

The tennis garden grounds will also sport some new features like the Circle of Palms outside Stadium 1, with lounge chairs overlooking the big screen. It's an area organizers expect a lot of fans to be interested in with expected temperatures in the 80's and 90's throughout the open.

As last year was one of the coldest tournaments in its history, organizers are looking forward to the change and they hope fans come ready for another year of star studded matches.

“Overall, I think the players are always, prepared to enjoy the heat and, to know that the heat could come out during the day, cools down usually, of course, at night," Haas said. "We just want the fans to know that, it's going to be another great year. Enjoy that great tennis and, have an absolutely great time.”

