Firebirds defeat Wranglers 4-2 to get back in win column

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds had a night of assists and saves to defeat the Calgary Wranglers 4-2.

The Firebirds started out with a quick lead through the second period at 3-0. Logan Morrison was the first to net a goal for Coachella Valley with his 25th goal of the season. Jani Nyman followed with a strike in the opening minute of the second. At 8:48 the Firebirds extended that lead to 3-0 with Jagger Firkus netting his 20th goal of the season.

Calgary did catch up near the second of the second period by netting two goals within less than 30 seconds of each other with Lucas Ciona and Dryden Hunt.

The Firebirds needed an insurance marker in the third period, and Gustav Oloffsson added one at 8:38 int he third period with a goal set up by Oscar Fisker Molgaard. This was just Oloffsson's third goal of the season.

Nikke Kokko continues to be a standout for Coachella Valley, as he finished the game with 38 saves. He played a vital role in the win as the Firebirds were outshot by the Wranglers 40-21. Kokko has now tied Chris Driedger for the Firebirds' all-time wins record, recording his 32 career victory.

The Firebirds will face the Calgary Wranglers once more on Sunday at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. PST.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.