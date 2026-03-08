Skip to Content
Coachella Valley completes series sweep against Calgary Wranglers

By
New
Published 8:17 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds are nearing the end of the regular season and have gotten back in the win column against the Calgary Wranglers. Sunday afternoon the Firebirds were able to complete a series sweep against the Wranglers at 4-1.

The game was headlined by Eduard Sale who recorded two goals on the night. Sale was the first to put points on the board in the second period at 2:27 and the game-sealing goal at 17:53 in the third period.

Kaden Hammell and Logan Morrison each scored in the second period to help the Firebirds complete the sweep.

Victor Ostman also aided the win Sunday night with 15 saves as Coachella Valley outshot the Calgary Wranglers 36-16. This improved his season record to 13-12-3-0.

The Firebirds will now gear up for one more home game against the Ontario Reign on Friday before a four-game road trip. Puck Drop is set for 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

Kendall Flynn

