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Oloffson’s overtime winner lifts Firebirds over first-place Ontario

KESQ
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Updated
today at 10:56 PM
Published 10:20 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Firebirds defeated the Reign on Friday night at Acrisure Arena by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

Defenseman Gustav Oloffson was named first star of the game with an assist and the overtime winner.

Of note, Nikke Kokko made 26 saves in the victory and captured his 34th career win, the most by a Firebirds goaltender in franchise history (previously held by Chris Driedger).

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

The Firebirds have now won three straight games, improving their record to record is now 31-20-5-0.

Coachella Valley will rematch with the Reign on Saturday, March 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Puck drop is at 6pm.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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