Firebirds earn back-to-back overtime wins against Ontario Reign

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley has completed a series sweep agains the Pacific Division No. 1 ranked Ontario Reign. The Firebirds beat the Reign 3-2 on Friday at Acrisure Arena and completed the series on the road in Ontario with a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Eduard Sale had the first goal for the Firebirds in the first period at 15:02 for 1-0. The Reign followed quickly, just less than a minute later, with their own by Andre Lee to tie the game. This would be the story after each of the Firebirds goals the rest of regulation.

In the second period Coachella Valley's Lleyton Roed netted one for 2-1 at 3:08 and Ontario's Koehn Ziemmer followed with his own goal to close out the period 2-2. In the third, the Firebirds looked to close out the win with a goal from Andrei Loshko but the Reign had other plans less than a minute later, tying once again for 3-3.

The Firebirds were able to take the win in overtime with a Ty Nelson goal. This is just his seventh goal of the season and his second overtime winner of the season.

The win against the Reign extended the Firebirds to a four-game winning streak and marked back-to-back overtime wins against Ontario on the weekend.

Victor Ostman also heavily contributed to the win, making 18 saves, as Coachella Valley was outshot by Ontario 39-21.

The Firebirds will face the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, March 18. Puck drop is set for 10:30 a.m. PST. Stay with News Channel 3 for all of you Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.