Four goal first period brings Coachella Valley 5-2 win over Colorado Eagles

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles Saturday Night at 5-2. The Firebirds cruised through the game at Blue Arena, scoring four times in the opening period.

The Firebirds came into the game ranked No. 6 in the Pacific Division. The win over the No. 2 Eagles boosted the Firebirds to No. 5.

Ville Ottavainen netted the first goal of the night for the Firebirds, just his third goal of the season. Ottavainen returned to the Firebirds lineup in Loveland after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

His return and goal started the first of many from the Firebirds in the opening period to take the win. Carson Rehkopf, J.R. Avon and Kaden Hammell netted the last three in the first period, propelling the Firebirds win.

The Eagles were able to get two past the Firebirds in the third period with goals from Taylor Makar and Sean Behrens. However, that's all they could manage as Coachella Valley's Nikke Kokko made 25 saves in the win. Colorado could've easily taken the win without Kokko as Coachella Valley was outshot by Colorado 27-21.

The Firebirds were able to take away the victory, getting back in the win column, on a powerplay goal from Jagger Firkus at 13:12.

Coachella Valley will stay on the road for one more game against Colorado, on Sunday, March 22. Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m. PST.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.