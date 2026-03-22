Oscar Fisker Mølgaard leads Firebirds to 4-3 overtime victory against No. 2 Colorado Eagles

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Oscar Fisker Mølgaard was on fire for the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday, propelling them to a win agains the Colorado Eagles 4-3.

Fisker Mølgaard assisted the first two goals of the night and then netted two for himself. His last in overtime took the win for the Firebirds as he reached nine goals for the season and 22 assists.

Coachella Valley earned a boost in the rankings after their 5-2 win against Colorado on Saturday. The Firebirds sit at No. 5 in the Pacific Division, reaching a necessary defeat against the No. 2 Eagles.

Lleyton Roed kicked off scoring for the night at 8:32 in the first period, his ninth of the season. Ty Nelson followed shortly after at 13:21 for 2-0 Firebirds.

Colorado had a major comeback between the second period and the first half of the third. It's something the Eagles weren't able to do against the Firebirds defense Saturday night. Colorado's Jayson Megna and Alex Barré-Boulet each netted a goal in the second period. Megna made his second of the night in the third at 7:37 to cap off the Eagles scoring.

The Firebirds will now head back to Acrisure Arena with just 13 games left in the season. They'll face the Calgary Wranglers March 25 at 6:30 p.m. PST.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.