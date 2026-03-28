Aryna Sabalenka defeats Coco Gauff in Miami Open final to earn Sunshine Double

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Aryna Sabalenka has continued her dominancy on the hard court with a Miami Open women's singles title win against Coco Gauff on Saturday.

Sabalenka came into the Miami Open full of confidence and excitement after her recent engagement, a new dog and winning her first-ever title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"What a month," Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "Like, really tough to keep up with this month in my life. Dog, engagement, Sunshine Double. That sounds surreal, right?"

The Miami Open and the BNP Paribas Open are often referred to as the Sunshine Double in the tennis world, which few athletes at taken both titles in the same year. Sabalenka becomes just the 12th athlete to do so.

"That's something that I've been dreaming a lot in my life, to go in these big stadiums and to feel support and feel this atmosphere," Sabalenka said. "So, right now, I just feel like I'm living my dream life."

Sabalenka had a hard fought match against Gauff, who had to retire from the BNP with a left arm injury. Sabalenka defended her 2025 title, taking it in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. She will now head on to play in the Mutua Madrid Open, a WTA 1,000 clay-court tournament starting April 21.

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