Coachella Valley defeats No. 3 San Jose Barracuda 4-2 to start the weekend series

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds have earned a four-game winning streak after defeating the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday 4-2. The Firebirds came into the game ranked No. 6 in the Pacific Division facing the No. 3 Barracuda.

Nikke Kokko was a defensive powerhouse for the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena, making 40 saves in the victory. In the first period, especially, Kokko held off the Barracuda who outshot the Firebirds 17-8.

Jani Nyman was the first to bury a goal for the Firebirds in the first period on a power play at 14:56. Lleyton Roed followed just a few minutes later at 17:40 for 2-0. The Barracuda had the lone goal in the second period from Quentin Musty at 13:46.

When it felt like the Firebirds were losing momentum in the third period, as the Barracuda looked to tie, Ty Nelson came in with a crucial goal at 7:29 for 3-1.

"It's a playoff mentality," Nelson said. "Every single night, and you know you're fighting for every points that you can get."

San Jose netted one more in the third period with Colin White, but were unable to get past Kokko the rest of the night. With an empty net, Cooper Marody came in with his first goal as a Firebird for 4-2.

"Give our guys a lot of credit with going into the third period at 2-1," head coach Derek Laxdal said. "[I] thought we were just playing calm, just being poised. And I thought our guys did a good job just taking a breath of air and just finished the third period."

Coachella Valley will face San Jose once more on Sunday at 3 p.m. PST at Acrisure Arena. Stay with News Channel 3 for all of the latest Firebirds coverage.