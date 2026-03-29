Coachella Valley completes series sweep against San Jose, earns five-game winning streak

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds have evolved into a solid and strong team in the last few games, especially defensively. The Firebirds have now won five straight games and swept the No. 3 San Jose Barracuda with a win on Sunday 4-1.

The game at Acrisure Arena started tense, much like Saturday nights win. There was a lost goal from Ty Nelson due to an offsides call and some fists flying for the second night in a row. But, that didn't distract the Firebirds from their focus on victory.

Lleyton Roed had a great pass to Mitchell Stephens in the first period, setting him up for a short handed goal for 1-0. The Barracuda buried their first of the night nearly halfway into the second period from Colin White for the tie.

From there on out, the Firebirds dominated the rink and held off the Barracuda. Victor Östman was a necessary component in Coachella Valley's win with 37 saves for the afternoon. J.R. Avon, Jakov Novak and Lleyton Roed brought in the final three goals for the Firebirds. Roed's final goal came with just six second remaining in the game on an empty net.

The Firebirds have moved to No. 4 in the Pacific Division rankings and will stay at home for one more game against the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.