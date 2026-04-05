Star wrestler Ivan Angulo recognized for freshman-year success at Coachella Valley High School

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Ivan Angulo is a freshman at Coachella Valley High School, and a star wrestler. The sport can be vigorous under the lights and on the mat, but CVHS wrestling head coach Mario Guardado said that's where Ivan thrives.

“I just want everybody to know that Ivan is one of those special individuals that you will know about for years to come,” Guardado said.

Wrestling takes intense training and dedication to reach success, and Ivan has spent nearly his whole life doing just that. He spends every week at school practice and in private lessons with his coach Roy. Both training sessions he said consistently increase his abilities.

“I've been wrestling since I was four," Ivan said. "When I get home I get to practice, straight to practice here at Coachella Valley High School and then after school, maybe put in a little bit, work extra time in the house and coach Rory’s gym.”

Ivan's passion for wrestling is driven by his family. It's even something he gets to share with his twin brother Abel as they carry on the family legacy of Coachella Valley wrestlers.

“My dad, he wrestled when he was also in high school," Ivan said. "So he took it to my older brother and my older brother carried on to me, my twin brother. My dad and my older brother came here [CVHS] to wrestle. Even my own twin brother, who's my own partner...me and him have each other at all times."

As a freshman, Ivan has had a lot of success, reaching the CIF Masters final and qualifying for the CIF State Wrestling Championship. It was a surprise for Ivan, but not so much for his coach.

“I had the idea of it. I had in my mind that's the goal for my freshman year, just to make state," Ivan said. "It's just like surreal, you know, you're in the moment. So, I had felt like I had accomplished what I needed as a freshman.”

“I didn't see it as big of a surprise as others did just because just seeing them perform, knowing, their heart determination and their love of the sport, you can wrestle," Guardado said.

Ivan did not place at the state tournament, but he was recognized by the California State Assembly for qualifying in his first year at Coachella Valley.

While it meant a lot to Ivan, he said he has even bigger plans for the future.

“I still got three years left, and I'm looking to get on that podium now," Ivan said. "Trying to get that first place to be even one year. Just hard work, working out and just fixing my technique and fixing just little things like that for my next three years.”