Firebirds secure home ice advantage for first round of Calder Cup Playoffs with 6-4 win against Gulls

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds have secured home ice advantage and the No. 4 spot in the Pacific Division after a 6-4 win Saturday against the San Diego Gulls.

It was a difficult game in the first period as the Gulls went up 2-0, and the Firebirds struggled to net any of their own. Coachella Valley out shot San Diego in the first period 11-7, and eventually net one of their own at 17:55 with Eduard Sale for 2-1.

The second period proved to be pivotal for the Firebirds as they were able to take the lead 4-2 by the end of the period. Jacob Melanson came in for the tie at 2-2 at 0:27 and Cooper Marody followed it up for the 3-2 lead at 9:12. Ty Nelson took it a step further with his own at 10:42 for 4-2.

San Diego did end coming all the way back and tying the game at 4-4, leaving less than half of the third period left for Coachella Valley to take the win. With less than two minutes remaining, Logan Morrison comes in for the lead at 5-4 and then Jacob Melanson buries his second of the night at 19:08 for the 6-4 win.

The Firebirds have their final regular season game on Sunday against the reigning Calder Cup champions, the Abbotsford Canucks, at 3 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds schedule for the Calder Cup Playoffs has yet to be announced. Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.