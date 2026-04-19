Coachella Valley Firebirds end regular season schedule with 4-2 loss against Abbotsford Canucks

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds are ready to head into the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, especially after earning home ice advantage on Saturday in San Diego.

The Sunday game against the Abbotsford Canucks did not go the Firebirds way with a 4-2 loss. Luckily for Coachella Valley, the game wouldn't have impacted their post season run with any outcome.

It wasn't an easy game for the Firebirds, as they outshot the Canucks barely at 32-30, but just couldn't seem to get necessary shots past the Canucks goalie Ty Young. Abbotsford controlled the first period, and held the only goal of the period at 12:36 with Danila Klimovich for 1-0.

Eduard Sale came in to even the score at 1:45 in the second period, but the Canucks followed up with two goals of their own. Coachella Valley went into the third period down 3-1, and Abbotsford eventually made it 4-1.

The highlight of the game was Charlie Wright, who buried his first goal of the season at 4:48 in the third period. He said it was a moment he had been waiting for throughout the season, and the team joked it was his last game to do so.

The Firebirds will now head to Bakersfield to face the Condors for the first round of the playoffs. The AHL Calder Cup Playoffs are a best of three series, with the first game in round one for the Firebirds taking place in Bakersfield on Thursday, April 23. The following two games on Saturday and Sunday (if needed) will be at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.