Desert Christian Academy softball aims for league title with undefeated South Valley play

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) – Desert Christian Academy is dominating the South Valley league this year, going undefeated so far this season at 10-0. The Conquerors have just one loss this season, for an overall record of 11-1.

Head coach Tom Fulton said the team is now one win away from clinching the South Valley championship title, something the Conquerors haven't done since 2018.

"Our focus is really just playing to our potential, playing our game our way, and just allowing the outcome to be what it is as a result of that," Fulton said.

With playoffs looming, the Conquerors plan to rely on their strong foundation and culture to carry them through. Fulton said the team has five seniors who have continued to build the program, and the speed of the Conquerors team has been their biggest asset this season.

"We've just been gaining momentum as the year has gone," Fulton said. "So, starts with a potential league title. We're excited to see what our playoff draw is, because I think we have the talent and capability to make some noise in the postseason."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Desert Christian Academy softball.