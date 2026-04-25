Firebirds escape elimination, defeat the Condors 5-4 in Game 2 of Calder Cup Playoffs first round

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds survived a must-win game Saturday, defeating the Bakersfield Condors 5-4. The Firebirds win pushes this best-of-three series to Game 3 on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

It's safe to say the Firebirds made a lot of changes between Thursday's 6-1 loss in Bakersfield and Saturday's win. In Game 1, Coachella Valley struggled to defend against Bakersfield and couldn't get their pucks to land.

Saturday was a different story. The Firebirds came in blazing, especially in the first period. Eduard Sale buried the first goal for the Firebirds at 10:10 for 1-0. In the second period, Jagger Firkus came in to extend the lead to 2-0 at 2:34.

"Our guys came with some passion," head coach Derek Laxdal said. "They played, they knew what was on the line and it's elimination game. And I love the, the intensity, the energy of our group."

The Condors were able to make it 2-1, as they continued to battle to eliminate the Firebirds. At 14:20 in the second, J.R. Avon made a clean pass to Mitchell Stephens, who was in perfect position to net the puck. Stephens took Coachella Valley up 3-1.

Later into the second and third period the game ramped up, especially as the Condors made it 3-2. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard came in for a necessary goal in the third at 6:21 for 4-2, but Bakersfield tied the game with less than 10 minutes remaining.

On the brink of elimination and overtime, Fisker Mølgaard came in at 16:50 to bury the game-winning goal for the Firebirds. Coachella Valley defeated the Bakersfield Condors 5-4.

"I really thought the guys bought into playing good, solid playoff hockey," Laxdal said. "We got a taste of tonight. So again, we got to rinse and repeat in short term memory and get back out for it again tomorrow."

The two teams continue their make or break series Sunday at Acrisure Arena for Game 3. The winner will advance in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.