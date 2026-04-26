Firebirds defeat Condors 6-2 for the series win, advance to Pacific Division semifinals

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds are moving on to the Pacific Division semifinals after eliminating the Bakersfield Condors from the playoffs. The Firebirds won the first round best-of-three series 2-1, sealing the deal with a 6-2 win in Game 3 on Sunday.

The first period was a battle between the Firebirds and Condors. Tensions were high on the ice and in the crowd as each team tried to put the first points on the board. The first period remained scoreless, but the Firebirds took control in the second, netting four goals.

J.R. Avon was the first on the board at 1:56 for 1-0, and Jagger Firkus quickly followed at 8:36 for 2-0. Head coach Derek Laxdal said the first goals of the game boosted the energy of the Firebirds team, and it was evident increased the crowd excitement at the same time.

Jacob Melanson followed Avon and Firkus at 13:02 for 3-0, a goal he described as emotional and the perfect placement of the puck just by chance. To close out the second period, Jani Nyman made it 4-0 at 18:22.

Bakersfield was able to pick up some momentum in the beginning of the third period, lessening the Firebirds lead to 4-2. But Coachella Valley did not get comfortable on the ice, and made sure they took home the victory.

Logan Morrison and Oscar Fisker Mølgaard each net a goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game, taking the Firebirds over the Condors at 6-2.

The Firebirds now face a difficult series against the Ontario Reign starting on April 29 on the road. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday to kick off the best-of-seven series for the Pacific Division semifinals.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Coachella Valley Firebirds.