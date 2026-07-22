Local runner Amelio Chio chasing dream of qualifying for U.S. Olympic marathon trials

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Amelio Chio is a local runner pursuing his passion and lifelong dream.

From being a standout at Cathedral City high school, to College of the Desert, to a few more colleges after that, Chio had a successful career.

But it's not over yet.

Chio is chasing his biggest achievement to date and overcoming obstacles along the way.

“I want to be able to showcase my talents to God and represent the Coachella Valley on the big stage,” Chio said.

It's been a dream of his since high school, but you could also say his skills run through his veins.

“My dream came from my dad, actually. He qualified in the Olympic trials in 1988, in the marathon," Chio said. "And, you know, I have the genes for it.”

A family legacy started the passion, but his hardships in life have only ignited his determination to get there.

“I just went through substance abuse, severe depression, isolation and loneliness," Chio said. "I just was tired of that, so I wanted to just continue to become the best version of myself. So, running has taken that to me.”

Through faith and community, Chio found a new purpose in running. He's set his mind of the Olympic trials and trains daily to get there.

“Typically, I'll have to run like twice a week," Chio said. "I've run up to 100 miles a week within six days.”

Chio said he mainly trains by himself, but lately he's found community through his aspirations. He's joined the newly created and faith-based Daily Dunes Run Club, which supports his dream.

"I want to be able to inspire others and just continue to promote a healthy lifestyle," Chio said. "[In] the same way I wish I had someone to look up to, in a sense.”

Not only would it be great to carry on his family legacy in the Olympic trails, but it would be a moment for Chio to reflect on everything he's overcome.

“It’d mean so much to me. Obviously, there are steps I have to take to make the trials for US, and then I have six years to hit my prime. But it would mean the world to me," Chio said. "I just gotta remind myself of where I started from and give everything to God and the community.”

The Olympic Marathon Trials are scheduled for March 25, 2028, in St. Louis, Missouri (hosted at Francis Olympic Field and finishing at Energizer Park) ahead of the 2028 Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles.

You can find more information HERE.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more stories like this and continuing coverage of Chio's progress.