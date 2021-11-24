PGA West instructor makes Golf Magazine’s top 100 list

PGA West announced today that its Golf Academy lead instructor, Bryan Lebedevitch, was named one of the top 100 Teachers in America by Golf Magazine.

The list is released every two years and is based on evaluations from an independent committee of golf instructors across the United States, according to officials.

"I'm humbled and honored to have achieved one of my career goals," said Lebedevitch, who was a full-time coach to Cristie Kerr through 12 wins, including the 2007 U.S. Open and 2010 LPGA Championship. "They say, 'Love what you do,' and that could not be more accurate in my case."

Lebedevitch has over 25 years of experience in golf instruction and has worked with golf professionals such as 2017 TPC Champion Si Woo Kim, 2020 ANA winner Miriam Lee, five-time PGA Tour winner Tom Purtzer, 1997 NCAA Division 1 Champion and PGA Tour player Jason Gore and 1988 U.S. Open winner Liselotte Neumann.

"Who would have known the impact golf would have on my life?" Lebedevitch said. "I don't take this achievement lightly and appreciate the recognition for the daily efforts I put in to all of my students."

The PGA West Golf Academy pairs students with instructors who cater their lessons to every skill level, according to officials.

The Golf Magazine article can be found at golf.com/instruction/meet- the-new-golf-top-100-teachers-of-america-2021.