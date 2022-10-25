Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines
By
Updated
today at 10:23 PM
Published 10:06 PM

Aztecs at it again: Palm Desert boys’ water polo wins 4th straight carousel championship

Palm Desert boys' water polo defeated rival Xavier Prep 24-3 on Tuesday night in the carousel championship.

With the win, PD earns their 4th straight title and finishes the season undefeated against local opponents.

The Aztecs will now look to make a deep run in the playoffs and compete for a CIF-SS championship in Division 2 where PD is ranked.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content