Aztecs at it again: Palm Desert boys’ water polo wins 4th straight carousel championship

Palm Desert boys' water polo defeated rival Xavier Prep 24-3 on Tuesday night in the carousel championship.

Aztecs are at it again! Palm Desert boys water polo takes down rival Xavier Prep 23-4 in the carousel to earn their 4th straight championship! @PDHS_Athletics @pdhsalumni @pdhsofficial @KESQ



📸 Samantha Buono pic.twitter.com/pWyDvDaHRV — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 26, 2022

With the win, PD earns their 4th straight title and finishes the season undefeated against local opponents.

The Aztecs will now look to make a deep run in the playoffs and compete for a CIF-SS championship in Division 2 where PD is ranked.