Palm Desert boys soccer seeking first CIF championship in program history

Palm Desert may not have won the local league title but they have a chance to win a CIF title.

The Aztecs host Animo Leadership in the CIF-SS Division 5 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3pm at Palm Desert high school.

This PD boys soccer team has a lot of confidence heading into their @CIFSS title game Saturday. The Aztecs are talented, play loose and have a lot of fun!



So why not join in on the action?!



Full story Friday on @KESQ! @PDHS_Athletics @pdhsalumni @pdhsofficial @AnderholtCash pic.twitter.com/Itp0bx9iis — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 24, 2023

For fans wanting to attend the game click HERE to purchase TICKETS!

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage of the championship game on Saturday.