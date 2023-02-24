Skip to Content
February 24, 2023 7:43 PM
Palm Desert boys soccer seeking first CIF championship in program history

Palm Desert may not have won the local league title but they have a chance to win a CIF title.

The Aztecs host Animo Leadership in the CIF-SS Division 5 championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3pm at Palm Desert high school.

For fans wanting to attend the game click HERE to purchase TICKETS!

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage of the championship game on Saturday.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

