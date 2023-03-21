Student Athlete of the Week – Haylie Hutchinson

Check out this schedule. Golf in the Fall, soccer in the Winter, and track and field in the Spring. That’s the life of senior Haylie Hutchinson. One of the top student-athletes at La Quinta high school.

“She’s the school recorder holder in the 300 meter hurdles,” said La Quinta head coach Brian Ansley. “Her first full year doing that, so that just tells you the type of natural athlete she is.”

“But a high-level three sports athlete. She also is a great student of the sport and student general. Extremely high GPA, high intellect, and studies her craft.”

“We are supportive and compete with each other every week which I think is great that we have here,” said Hutchinson. “We have a lot of challenge days and we put our effort in and work hard.”

“Our track program is very fortunate to have her land on our squad and to continue the tradition of being a dominant high school force here,” said Ansley.

Hutchinson was the league leading goal scorer and made a splash on the links.

“Very coachable and very serious,” said Ansley. “ Any given day, you’ll glimpse a little smile. But usually not until competition is over because she is all business.”

“It’s definitely tough keeping up my grades and athletics. A lot of late nights,” said Hutchinson. “But to me it’s worth it. I really love playing all the sports I do.”

“I’ll always remember her as one of the top female athletes in our program,” said Ansley. “She has dominated, so I hope she can continue that this season.”