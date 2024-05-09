Skip to Content
Zahra Shatavy commits to Cornell College; becomes first girls wrestler from Indio HS to commit to a 4-year college

today at 6:53 PM
Indio high school girls wrestler Zahra Shatavy committed to Cornell College to continue her wrestling career.

The DVL Champion and former student-athlete of the week is the first girl from Indio High School to commit to a four-year university to wrestle.

Being on the team for two years, she qualified for CIF and the Masters with a 19-7 record. In her 19 wins, she also had 17 pins.

Kenji Ito

