Local Sports Headlines

Firebirds to face Admirals in western conference finals for second straight season

Coachella Valley Firebirds
By
Updated
today at 7:21 PM
Published 5:52 PM

The Firebirds Western Conference opponent is set in stone and its a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals with the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Admirals defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 and won the series 3-2.

With the Conference Finals being a best-of-seven series, here is the upcoming series schedule for the Admirals vs Firebirds.

  • Game 1 - Wednesday May 29 at 7 p.m.
  • Game 2 - Friday May 31 at 7 p.m.
  • Game 3 - Tuesday June 4 at 5 p.m.
  • Game 4 - Thursday June 6 at 5 p.m.
  • Game 5 - Saturday June 8 at 4 p.m. (if necessary)
  • GAME 6 - Monday June 10 at 7 p.m. (if necessary)
  • GAME 7 - Wednesday June 12 at 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Kenji Ito

