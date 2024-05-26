Firebirds to face Admirals in western conference finals for second straight season

The Firebirds Western Conference opponent is set in stone and its a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals with the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Admirals defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 and won the series 3-2.

With the Conference Finals being a best-of-seven series, here is the upcoming series schedule for the Admirals vs Firebirds.

Game 1 - Wednesday May 29 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday May 31 at 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Tuesday June 4 at 5 p.m.

Game 4 - Thursday June 6 at 5 p.m.

Game 5 - Saturday June 8 at 4 p.m. (if necessary)

GAME 6 - Monday June 10 at 7 p.m. (if necessary)

GAME 7 - Wednesday June 12 at 7 p.m. (if necessary)

