College of the Desert announces new dates for postponed football games

College of the Desert officials have announced the new dates and location changes. The home opener and homecoming game were previously postponed due to heat and field conditions.

The football team will be playing their home opener at La Quinta High School, against L.A. Pierce Brahmas on Saturday, September 28 at 7 p.m.

The annual homecoming game will be held on October 12th at 1 p.m. against the Glendale Vaqueros. Kick-off time may change to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. for the homecoming game depending on weather conditions and will be adjusted if needed.