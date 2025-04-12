Jani Nyman’s two-goal night lifts Firebirds to a 4-2 win over Condors

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-2 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The Condors opened the scoring with a goal from Ronnie Attard, but the Firebirds responded right back with four unanswered goals by Jani Nyman, Cale Fleury, and Jagger Firkus.

WELCOME BACK JANI!! pic.twitter.com/K9QUQhv9Vl — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 13, 2025

LET'S GOOOOO JANI!!



2-1 we lead!!! pic.twitter.com/MoMIcNvxt8 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 13, 2025

the birds are back 😎



3-1 we lead pic.twitter.com/aBsMq9jYzR — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 13, 2025

THE FIRKUS CIRCUS EVERYONE!!!



4-1 US pic.twitter.com/osQ2NQWBZT — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 13, 2025

Jacob Perreault put the Condors within two, but it was not enough.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 21 saves.

Firebirds improve to 37-24-3-5. The Firebirds will be back on their home ice tomorrow and play the San Diego Gulls on Sunday, April 13th. Puck drop is at 5 PM.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.