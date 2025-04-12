Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines

Jani Nyman’s two-goal night lifts Firebirds to a 4-2 win over Condors

By
Published 11:54 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-2 on Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

The Condors opened the scoring with a goal from Ronnie Attard, but the Firebirds responded right back with four unanswered goals by Jani Nyman, Cale Fleury, and Jagger Firkus.

Jacob Perreault put the Condors within two, but it was not enough.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 21 saves.

Firebirds improve to 37-24-3-5. The Firebirds will be back on their home ice tomorrow and play the San Diego Gulls on Sunday, April 13th. Puck drop is at 5 PM.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content