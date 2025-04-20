Firebirds set to play the Wranglers in first round of Calder Cup playoffs

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) The Coachella Valley Firebirds are set to meet the Calgary Wranglers in the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

This is the third time the birds and Wranglers are meeting in the postseason.



In 2023, CV won the series 3-2, and in 2024, the birds won the series 3-1@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) April 20, 2025

Clinching home ice this past Friday, the Firebirds had to wait to find out who they would play, which would be the winner of Sunday's game between the San Jose Barracuda and Calgary Wranglers. The Wranglers shut out the Barracuda 4-0.

This is the third time the Firebirds and Wranglers are meeting in the postseason. In 2023, the birds won the series 3-2 in the Pacific Division Finals, and in 2024, CV won the series 3-1 in the Pacific Division semi-finals.

The Firebirds did have the Wranglers number in the regular season with a 6-2 record.

Here is a look at the first round schedule.

Game one will be on Tuesday, April 22nd at 7 PM.

Game two will be on Saturday, April 26th at 6 PM.

Game three, if needed, will be on Sunday, April 27th at 5 PM.

The first round of the playoffs is the best-of-three series.

