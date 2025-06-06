Four fighters from Yucca Valley look to win world title in youth MMA

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) Four fighters from the same gym, the Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective, earned a spot at the 2025 IMMAF Youth World Championships and look to win a world title.

The 2025 IMMAF Youth World Championships will be in the fighting style of pankration, which is an MMA-style fight with no strikes to the head.

The four fighters from the Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective will all represent Team USA.

The world championship will feature hundreds of fighters, both boys and girls aged 10-17, from around the world.

The world championship will take place in Abu Dhabi and will run from July 20th to 27th.

The Americana Jiu Jitsu Collective has a GoFundMe page to help cover costs associated with traveling to Abu Dhabi. You can donate by clicking here.