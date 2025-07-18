Palm Springs Power to play for third straight league championship

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Palm Springs Power are back in the championship series, seeking their third straight league title.

Sports Director Blake Arthur visited the team prior to this weekend for a preview.

The Power take on the Inland Valley Pirates in the 2025 California Premier Collegiate League (CPCL) Championship Series.

The best-of-three championship series kicks off with Game 1 on Saturday, July 19 at Citrus College. First pitch for that game will be at 5:00 p.m.

Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be played back-to-back at Palm Springs Stadium on Sunday, July 20. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 4:00 p.m. with Game 3 (if needed) at 7:00 p.m.

